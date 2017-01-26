版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 01:08 BJT

BRIEF-Sumco's oper profit for 2016 likely plunged 50% on the year - Nikkei

Jan 26 Nikkei :

* Sumco's operating profit for 2016 likely plunged 50% on the year to 14 billion yen ($122 million) - Nikkei

* Sales for Sumco Corp apparently fell about 10% to around 210 billion yen for 2016 - Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2k5utyw) Further company coverage:
