BRIEF-Quantum Capital Management reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Computer Programs And Systems as of December 31, 2016

Jan 26 Quantum Capital Management, LLC

* Quantum Capital Management reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Computer Programs And Systems Inc as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
