BRIEF-BAKER HUGHES SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17 PER SHARE

Jan 26 Baker Hughes Inc

* BAKER HUGHES DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
