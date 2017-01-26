版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-PG&E Corp issues statement on 2016 trial sentence

Jan 26 PG&E Corp

* PG&E Corp issues statement in reaction to a sentence handed down by U.S. District court in San Francisco in connection with its 2016 trial

* "we've tested and replaced hundreds of miles of natural gas pipelines, installed new emergency shut off valves" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
