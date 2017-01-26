版本:
BRIEF-Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corporation renews normal course issuer bid

Jan 26 Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corp :

* Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corporation renews normal course issuer bid

* Has received approval for normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 145,900 common shares of Co

* The 145,900 shares of Co represent approximately 8.2% of public float of about 1.8 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
