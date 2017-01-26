版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五

BRIEF-Woodward increases qtrly cash dividend by 14 pct to $0.125/share

Jan 26 Woodward Inc :

* Woodward increases dividend by 14%

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 14 percent to $0.125 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
