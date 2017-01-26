版本:
BRIEF-Hopfed Bancorp's independent directors send letter to Stilwell Group - SEC filing

Jan 26 Hopfed Bancorp Inc :

* On Jan 25, 2017, company's independent directors sent a letter to Joseph Stilwell of Stilwell Group - SEC filing

* Hopfed Bancorp independent directors to Joseph Stilwell - Stand behind CEO John Peck and the management team Source text : (bit.ly/2kxWrjd) Further company coverage:
