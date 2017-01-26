版本:
BRIEF-KGIC announces demand by lender, notice of intention to enforce security and court appointment of a receiver

Jan 26 KGIC Inc -

* Pursuant to an order of supreme court of British Columbia, three of company's four directors have resigned

* Sole remaining director, Shan Padda, has indicated his intention to resign

* Co's lender, CIBT finance asked KGIC, 23 of co's units for payment in full of KIGC's outstanding indebtedness of $12.3 million by Feb 7, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
