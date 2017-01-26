版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-ImmunoGen announces first patient dosed in phase 3 study of mirvetuximab soravtansine in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer

Jan 26 ImmunoGen Inc -

* ImmunoGen announces first patient dosed in forward I Phase 3 study of mirvetuximab soravtansine in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐