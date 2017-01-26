版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日

BRIEF-Crossamerica Partners Lp quarterly distribution of $0.6125 per unit attributable to Q4 of 2016

Jan 26 Crossamerica Partners Lp :

* Crossamerica Partners LP - quarterly distribution of $0.6125 per unit attributable to Q4 of 2016

* Crossamerica Partners LP: declares 11th consecutive quarterly distribution increase

* Qtrly distribution is 3.4pct increase in distributions per unit over Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
