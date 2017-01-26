BRIEF-Stericycle for Q4 expects to record charges of about $65-$75 million to pre-tax income

BRIEF-Boeing says three new orders for week through May 23, 2017
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Stericycle Inc :
* Stericycle Inc - for Q4 of 2016, Stericycle, inc expects to record charges of approximately $65-$75 million to pre-tax income
* Stericycle Inc- anticipates approximately $30-$32 million of total charges for Q4 will be adjusting items consistent with co's historical classifications
* Stericycle Inc- does not expect its 2017 guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share or free cash flow to change as a result of these charges
* Stericycle Inc - pre-tax charges are primarily related to write-down of certain assets in United Kingdom
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.61, revenue view $3.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stericycle Inc- company expects balance of charges to reduce both GAAP and non-GAAP net income for Q4 by approximately $35-$43 million on a pre-tax basis
* Stericycle Inc - company has written down value of certain assets due to disposal of certain M&I assets in U.K. and classification of other assets in U.K. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
NEW YORK, May 25 The average rate on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.