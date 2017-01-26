版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日

BRIEF-Workhorse Group proposes public offering of common stock

Jan 26 Workhorse Group Inc :

* Workhorse Group proposes public offering of common stock

* Says it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering

* Workhorse Group - expects to grant underwriters 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15pct of shares of common stock offered in public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
