BRIEF-TiVo and its units enters into refinancing amendment with lenders party

Jan 26 TiVo Corp -

* On January 26, 2017, co and 2 of its units and certain of co's other units entered into refinancing amendment with lenders party, Morgan Stanley senior funding

* Amended credit agreement provides for a $682.5 million term loan B facility - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2k8FgZ2] Further company coverage:
