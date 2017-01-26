BRIEF-SVB Financial plans to appoint CFO Michael Descheneaux to position of president of Silicon Valley Bank

Jan 26 SVB Financial Group :

* SVB Financial Group - on Jan. 26, 2017, announced plans to appoint Michael Descheneaux, current CFO, to position of president of Silicon Valley Bank

* SVB Financial - Descheneaux's appointment is expected to become effective upon appointment of new CFO, a search for which is currently underway Source text: (bit.ly/2k6BsXR) Further company coverage: