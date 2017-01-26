版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-McDonald's announces quarterly cash dividend

Jan 26 McDonald's

* McDonald's announces quarterly cash dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
