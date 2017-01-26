BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial announces amendment of consent order

Jan 26 Fidelity National Financial Inc
* Fidelity National Financial - unit of co entered into
amendment of consent order and consent order for civil money
penalty assessment
* Fidelity National Financial - amendment is an amendment to
consent order, dated as of April 13, 2011 between Lender
Processing Services, Inc.
* Fidelity National Financial - neither amendment,2011
consent order makes any findings of fact, conclusions of
wrongdoing, nor did LPS admit fault, liability
* Fidelity National Financial - amendment terminates
document execution review requirement of 2011 consent order
* Fidelity National Financial - pursuant to amendment
between servicelink and agencies assessed and ServiceLink has
paid a civil money penalty of $65 million
* Pursuant to amendment agencies have agreed they will not
take any further action against ServiceLink
