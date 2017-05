Jan 26 Internap Corp -

* Co, certain lenders, Jefferies finance entered into a third amendment and waiver to credit agreement-SEC filing

* Third amendment, among other things, amends credit agreement to decrease maximum level of permitted capital expenditures

* Third amendment, among other things, amends credit agreement to decrease maximum level of permitted capital expenditures

* Effectiveness of amendments is conditioned on co completing equity offerings before June 30, for gross cash proceeds of not less than $40 million