BRIEF-Finish line to exit JackRabbit

Jan 26 Finish Line Inc

* Finish line to exit JackRabbit

* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc

* Finish line expects to incur a pre-tax charge in Q4 of approximately $33 million to $36 million

* Company's board of directors has approved transaction

* Under terms of definitive agreement, affiliates of criticalpoint capital will become owner of JackRabbit

* Company also expects to realize a cash tax benefit on this disposition of jackrabbit totaling approximately $29 million to $31 million

* Company also expects to realize a cash tax benefit on this disposition of jackrabbit totaling approximately $29 million to $31 million

* Expects to receive a portion of cash tax benefit in Q4 of company's current fiscal year and remaining portion in its fiscal 2018