BRIEF-Alphabet Inc reports 4th-qtr non-GAAP EPS of $9.36

BRIEF-Boeing says three new orders for week through May 23, 2017
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Alphabet Inc :
* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted EPS for class A and B common stock and class C capital stock $9.36
* Qtrly aggregate paid clicks up 36 percent
* Qtrly GAAP diluted EPS for class A and B common stock and class C capital stock $7.56
* Qtrly aggregate cost-per-click down 15 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $9.64, revenue view $25.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $26,064 million versus $21,329 million
* Qtrly Google advertising revenue $22,399 million versus $19,078 million
* Qtrly revenue performance led by mobile search and YouTube
* Headcount at quarter-end 72,053 versus 69,953 at Q3-end
* Q4 earnings per share view $9.64, revenue view $25.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "Seeing great momentum in Google's newer investment areas and ongoing strong progress in Other Bets"
* Qtrly Google segment revenue $25,802 million versus $21,179 million Source text: bit.ly/2k6LisM Further company coverage:
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
NEW YORK, May 25 The average rate on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.