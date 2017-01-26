BRIEF-Intel reports Q4 EPS of $0.73

BRIEF-Boeing says three new orders for week through May 23, 2017
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Intel Corp
* Reports quarterly revenue of $16.4 billion
* Q4 client computing group revenue of $9.1 billion, up 4 percent year-over-year
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 data center group revenue of $4.7 billion, up 8 percent year-over-year
* Q4 internet of things group revenue of $726 million, up 16 percent year-over-year
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP gross margin 63 pct, +/- a couple percent points
* Qtrly GAAP revenue $16.4 billion versus $14.9 billion last year
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP revenue flat
* Sees FY 2017 non gaap revenue flat
* Qtrly gross margin 61.7 percent versus 64.3 percent last year
* Sees Q1 non-GAAP gross margin percentage 63%, +/- a couple percent points
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP gross margin 62 percent, +/- a couple percent points
* Sees Q1 GAAP revenue $14.8 billion, +/- 500 million
* Sees FY 2017 capex $12.0 billion, +/- 500 million
* Sees Q1 non-GAAP revenue $14.8 billion, +/- 500 million
* Sees Q1 GAAP gross margin percentage 62 percent, +/- a couple percent points
* consistent with prior outlook, total restructuring, other charges expected to be $2.3 billion; about $1.9 billion was realized in 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $15.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $14.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $60.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source (bit.ly/2kybFZI) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
NEW YORK, May 25 The average rate on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.