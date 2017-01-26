版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Intel reports Q4 EPS of $0.73

Jan 26 Intel Corp

* Reports quarterly revenue of $16.4 billion

* Q4 client computing group revenue of $9.1 billion, up 4 percent year-over-year

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.73

* Q4 data center group revenue of $4.7 billion, up 8 percent year-over-year

* Q4 internet of things group revenue of $726 million, up 16 percent year-over-year

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP gross margin 63 pct, +/- a couple percent points

* Qtrly GAAP revenue $16.4 billion versus $14.9 billion last year

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP revenue flat

* Sees FY 2017 non gaap revenue flat

* Qtrly gross margin 61.7 percent versus 64.3 percent last year

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP gross margin percentage 63%, +/- a couple percent points

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP gross margin 62 percent, +/- a couple percent points

* Sees Q1 GAAP revenue $14.8 billion, +/- 500 million

* Sees FY 2017 capex $12.0 billion, +/- 500 million

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP revenue $14.8 billion, +/- 500 million

* Sees Q1 GAAP gross margin percentage 62 percent, +/- a couple percent points

* consistent with prior outlook, total restructuring, other charges expected to be $2.3 billion; about $1.9 billion was realized in 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $15.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $14.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $60.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source (bit.ly/2kybFZI) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐