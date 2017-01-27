版本:
BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma

Jan 26 Eco-stim Energy Solutions Inc :

* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company

* Has executed a one-year contract to expand its pressure pumping in oklahoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
