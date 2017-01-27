BRIEF-SFS Group FY 2016 consolidated sales at CHF 1,437 mln

Jan 27 SFS Group AG :
* Driven by solid sales growth of 5.9% in its core
businesses, SFS Group generated consolidated sales of 1,437
million Swiss francs ($1.44 billion)in its 2016
* FY adjusted operating profit margin (EBITA) improved to
14.4% from 12.5% in the previous year
* Will propose Bettina Stadler for election to board of
directors as a representative of Stadler/Tschan family
shareholders at the AGM on April 26
($1 = 1.0009 Swiss francs)
