版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 13:51 BJT

BRIEF-SFS Group FY 2016 consolidated sales at CHF 1,437 mln

Jan 27 SFS Group AG :

* Driven by solid sales growth of 5.9% in its core businesses, SFS Group generated consolidated sales of 1,437 million Swiss francs ($1.44 billion)in its 2016

* FY adjusted operating profit margin (EBITA) improved to 14.4% from 12.5% in the previous year

* Will propose Bettina Stadler for election to board of directors as a representative of Stadler/Tschan family shareholders at the AGM on April 26 Source text - bit.ly/2jvz10e Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0009 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐