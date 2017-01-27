BRIEF-SFS Group FY 2016 consolidated sales at CHF 1,437 mln

Jan 27 SFS Group AG :

* Driven by solid sales growth of 5.9% in its core businesses, SFS Group generated consolidated sales of 1,437 million Swiss francs ($1.44 billion)in its 2016

* FY adjusted operating profit margin (EBITA) improved to 14.4% from 12.5% in the previous year

* Will propose Bettina Stadler for election to board of directors as a representative of Stadler/Tschan family shareholders at the AGM on April 26