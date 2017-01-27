版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 14:08 BJT

BRIEF-Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct

Jan 27 Sopra Steria Group SA :

* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐