版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 14:10 BJT

BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer announces positive results of phase 3 study for allergic rhinitis

Jan 27 Stallergenes Greer PLC :

* Stallergenes Greer announces positive top-line results of phase 3 study for pediatric house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis

* Study achieved its primary efficacy endpoint

* Active group demonstrated a statistically significant difference (p=0.0005) on average adjusted symptom score (AADSS) after one year of treatment versus placebo

* Results will be used to obtain approval from Japan's pharmaceutical and medical device agency (PMDA) in pediatric population. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐