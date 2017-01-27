版本:
BRIEF-Memscap Q4 revenue rises to 3.3 million euros

Jan 27 Memscap SA :

* Q4 revenue 3.3 million euros ($3.52 million) versus 2.8 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 0.1 million euros versus no operating profit a year ago

* Q4 net profit 0.1 million euros versus no profit a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
