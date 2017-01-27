版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 08:00 BJT

BRIEF-Tahoe Resources responds to jurisdictional ruling

Jan 26 Tahoe Resources Inc -

* Tahoe Resources responds to jurisdictional ruling

* Today's ruling does not impact current operations

* Says continues to believe that more appropriate jurisdiction to hear case is in Guatemala Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐