BRIEF-Adocia says Eli Lilly terminates collaboration biochaperone Lispro

Jan 27 Adocia SA :

* Adocia announces termination by Eli Lilly of collaboration on biochaperone Lispro

* As a consequence of such decision and according to terms of this agreement, rights that Adocia has licensed to Lilly will revert to Adocia at no cost Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
