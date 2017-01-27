版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 18:02 BJT

BRIEF-McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to chairman of Terra Firma - NYT

Jan 27 (Reuters) -

* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
