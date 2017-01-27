版本:
2017年 1月 27日

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico

Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc :

* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico

* Announced establishment of a master franchise joint venture with a group of investors in Mexico

* Joint venture company will be master franchisee of Tim Hortons brand in Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
