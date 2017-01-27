版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 19:24 BJT

BRIEF-Sprague Resources LP announces cash distribution for the fourth quarter 2016

Jan 27 Sprague Resources Lp :

* Sprague Resources LP announces eleventh consecutive increased cash distribution for the fourth quarter of 2016 and earnings conference call schedule

* Sprague Resources LP- cash distribution of $0.5775 per unit for quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Sprague Resources LP- Q4 distribution represents a 3% increase over distribution declared for quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Sprague Resources Lp - board of sprague resources gp llc, declared cash distribution of $0.5775 per unit for quarter ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
