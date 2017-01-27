版本:
2017年 1月 27日 星期五

BRIEF-Pfizer receives positive CHMP opinion in Europe for Xeljanz

Jan 27 Pfizer Inc :

* Pfizer receives positive CHMP opinion in europe for xeljanz (tofacitinib citrate) for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
