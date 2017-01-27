版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Emergent BioSolutions receives German Federal Ministry of Health Approval of Building 55 for large-scale manufacturing of BioThrax

Jan 27 Emergent BioSolutions Inc

* Emergent BioSolutions receives German Federal Ministry of Health Approval of Building 55 for large-scale manufacturing of BioThrax

* Emergent BioSolutions Inc - Approval allows Emergent to market BioThrax (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed) manufactured in Building 55 in Germany

* Emergent BioSolutions Inc - "Company believes it is well-positioned to pursue BioThrax licensure across targeted countries within European Union" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐