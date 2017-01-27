版本:
2017年 1月 27日 星期五 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-Celgene receives positive CHMP opinion to expand REVLIMID indication

Jan 27 Celgene Corp :

* Celgene receives positive CHMP opinion to expand REVLIMID (lenalidomide) indication as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (mm) after autologous stem cell transplantation

* Celgene Corp- European commission, which generally follows recommendation of chmp, is expected to make its final decision in approximately two months

* New indication expands availability of revlimid across disease continuum of multiple myeloma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
