公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group says may offer and sell up to 750,000 shares of common stock from time to time through Northland Securities

Jan 27 Marathon Patent Group Inc :

* Marathon Patent Group Inc - may offer and sell up to 750,000 shares of co's common stock from time to time through Northland Securities - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2kAA4hh Further company coverage:
