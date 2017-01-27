BRIEF-First solar says entered into a sixth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of Oct. 15, 2010

Jan 27 First Solar :

* On Jan 20, co entered into a sixth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of October 15, 2010 - sec filing

* First Solar- amendment to increase liquidity availability,as defined in amended credit agreement,required to be maintained from $400 million to $800 million

* First Solar - amendment removes requirement to maintain a minimum consolidated EBITDA, as defined in amended credit agreement