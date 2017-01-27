版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 19:32 BJT

BRIEF-Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund reports 5.1 pct stake in NRG Yield Inc

Jan 27 Nrg Yield Inc :

* Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund reports 5.1 percent passive stake in nrg yield inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text- bit.ly/2jlFEik Further company coverage:
