BRIEF-Nexstar Media Group increases quarterly cash dividend by 25 pct

Jan 27 Nexstar Media Group Inc :

* Nexstar Media Group increases quarterly cash dividend by 25 percent

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 25 percent to $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
