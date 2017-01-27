版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-Educational Testing Service to acquire Questar Assessment Inc for about $127.5 mln or $2.80

Jan 27 Questar Assessment Inc

* Educational nonprofit Educational Testing Service says it will acquire questar assessment inc for about $127.5 million or $2.80 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐