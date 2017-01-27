版本:
2017年 1月 27日

BRIEF-Navistar International entered into amendment no. 5 to amended and restated ABL credit agreement

Jan 27 Navistar International Corp :

* Navistar International - on Jan. 25, co entered into amendment no. 5 to amended and restated ABL credit agreement dated as of Aug. 17, 2012

* Navistar International Corp - ABL amendment had no impact on aggregate commitment level under ABL credit agreement, which remains at $175.0 million

* Navistar International Corp- amendment to increase by $50 million total amount of senior notes issued by co- sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jbLE1Y) Further company coverage:
