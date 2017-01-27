版本:
BRIEF-Continental Precious Minerals announces sale of Viken property

Jan 27 Continental Precious Minerals Inc

* Continental Precious Minerals announces sale of Viken property

* Continental Precious Minerals Inc says transferred 11 mineral claims comprising Viken property to EU Energy Corp

* Continental Precious Minerals Inc says terms of sale agreement provide that continental be paid a total of CDN$300,000

* Continental Precious Minerals Inc says currently considering its options with regard to delisting review commenced by Toronto stock exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
