BRIEF-Continental Precious Minerals announces sale of Viken property

Jan 27 Continental Precious Minerals Inc

* Continental Precious Minerals announces sale of Viken property

* Continental Precious Minerals Inc says transferred 11 mineral claims comprising Viken property to EU Energy Corp

* Continental Precious Minerals Inc says terms of sale agreement provide that continental be paid a total of CDN$300,000

* Continental Precious Minerals Inc says currently considering its options with regard to delisting review commenced by Toronto stock exchange