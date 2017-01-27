版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 22:30 BJT

BRIEF-Seagate expects a U.S. Dollar-Denominated offering of notes in a private placement

Jan 27 Seagate Technology Plc :

* Seagate technology - expects a u.s. Dollar-Denominated offering of notes in a private placement after planned meeting with investors on or about jan 30 Source text:(bit.ly/2kAQ7aX) Further company coverage:
