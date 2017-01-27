版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 22:48 BJT

BRIEF-Joe Edwards reports 5.67 percent passive stake in United Bancshares Inc

Jan 27 United Bancshares Inc :

* Joe Edwards reports 5.67 percent passive stake in United Bancshares Inc as of Dec. 31 Source text: (bit.ly/2ktmNDY) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐