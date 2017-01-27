版本:
BRIEF-Baillie Gifford & Co reports 8.09 pct passive stake in Interactive Brokers Group as of Dec 31, 2016

Jan 27 Interactive Brokers Group Inc :

* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 8.09 percent passive stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jc6j62) Further company coverage:
