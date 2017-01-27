版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五

BRIEF-Monsanto board approves dividend of 54 cents per share

Jan 27 Monsanto Co

* Monsanto board approves dividend of 54 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
