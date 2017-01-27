版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 20:56 BJT

BRIEF-Omers commits to invest US$1 billion in allied world transaction with Fairfax

Jan 27 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :

* Omers commits to invest US$1 billion in allied world transaction with Fairfax

* Fairfax Financial Holdings - co, omers entered into agreement to indirectly acquire about 21 percent of shares of allied world assurance co holdings ag

* Fairfax Financial Holdings ltd - Fairfax is in ongoing discussions with several additional third parties to participate in allied world investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐