BRIEF-Omers commits to invest US$1 billion in allied world transaction with Fairfax

Jan 27 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :

* Omers commits to invest US$1 billion in allied world transaction with Fairfax

* Fairfax Financial Holdings - co, omers entered into agreement to indirectly acquire about 21 percent of shares of allied world assurance co holdings ag

* Fairfax Financial Holdings ltd - Fairfax is in ongoing discussions with several additional third parties to participate in allied world investment