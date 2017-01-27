版本:
2017年 1月 27日

BRIEF-Amgen receives positive CHMP opinion for ABP 501

Jan 27 Amgen Inc :

* Amgen receives positive CHMP opinion for ABP 501 (biosimilar adalimumab) for the treatment of certain inflammatory diseases

* Amgen Inc - CHMP of ema adopted positive opinion for marketing authorization of ABP 501 recommending approval for all available indications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
