BRIEF-Ulta Beauty says company will implement a holding company reorganization on January 29, 2017

Jan 27 Ulta Salon Cosmetics and Fragrance Inc

* Ulta Beauty - Company will implement a holding company reorganization on January 29, 2017

* Ulta Beauty - Ulta Beauty Inc will replace Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc as publicly-traded entity

* Ulta Beauty - Common stock of company will continue to trade on Nasdaq global select market under symbol "ULTA"

* Ulta Beauty - No change to directors and executive officers of company as a result of creation of holding company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
