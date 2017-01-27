版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 22:17 BJT

BRIEF-Astoria Financial Corp announces retirement of Gerard Keegan

Jan 27 Astoria Financial Corp :

* Astoria Financial Corporation announces retirement of Gerard Keegan

* Astoria Financial Corp - Gerard Keegan, COO of Astoria Financial Corp, Astoria Bank will be retiring as an executive officer of both organizations

* Astoria Financial Corp - Keegan will continue to serve as a director on boards of both Astoria and the bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
