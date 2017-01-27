版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六 01:31 BJT

BRIEF-FIRST SOUTH BANCORP SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.035 PER SHARE

Jan 27 First South Bancorp Inc

* FIRST SOUTH BANCORP, INC. DECLARES 16.7% INCREASE IN THE QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND RATE

* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.035 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐