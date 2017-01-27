版本:
2017年 1月 28日

BRIEF-BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO REPORTS A 7.07 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MARKETAXESS

Jan 27 Baillie Gifford & Co:

* REPORTS A 7.07 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2jmWv4j) Further company coverage:
